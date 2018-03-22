Wayne William Vaught, 71, of Galveston, TX and Greenwood, IN passed away peacefully in the presence of his family on March 20, 2018 at Clear Lake Regional Medical Center in Webster, TX. Wayne was born December 17, 1946 in Liberty, KY, and is preceded in death by his parents Herman and Stella (Stafford) Vaught, and his younger brother James Vaught.
Wayne graduated from Martinsville High school in Indiana in 1964 and bravely joined the Navy at 17 years young. He was proud to have served 8 years with the US Navy, including 2 tours in Vietnam. Following his Navy career, Wayne continued to serve his country for another 13 years as a US Army recruiter.
On September 13, 1969 he married Linda Jane Fawcett of Galveston, TX. Wayne will be forever missed by his devoted wife Linda, loving children Julie (Brad) Van Dyke, Cory (Dina) Vaught, 7 grandchildren, 3 fur babies and many loyal friends. Wayne enjoyed reading, fishing, and was an avid car enthusiast. But more than anything, he loved spending time with his family and friends.
Wayne’s family will receive visitors beginning at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, March 24, 2018, at Malloy & Son Funeral Home, 3028 Broadway, in Galveston. A funeral service will begin at 12:30 p.m., followed by burial at Calvary Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Galveston Island Humane Society in memory of Wayne Vaught. https://form.jotform.us/70649215688164
