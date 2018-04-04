Ruben Chapa, age 93, passed away Monday, April 2, 2018. He was born on September 26, 1924 in New Braunfels to Matilde Chapa and Paula Acevedo Chapa. He was a 1943 graduate of New Braunfels High School where he played on the Unicorn football team. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army attending radio school and becoming a machine gunner. He served overseas and participated in the Pacific Theatre receiving several bronze stars. Ruben attended A&M for one year and worked for the U.S. Postal Service for one year. He moved to Galveston in 1949 and married Alicia Garcia in 1950. He worked for Electric Supply in Galveston and then Amoco Oil for 15 years retiring as a chief process technician while still residing in La Marque, Texas. He enjoyed salt water fishing, bowling and was a Little League umpire.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Alicia, sisters Marcy Chapa De Polanco, Pauline Castanon, Henrietta Pineda, Annie Morales and Lucia Aurora Campos. He is survived by his children Ronnie Chapa and his wife Debbie, Greg Chapa and his wife Janet and Marcia Haynes; grandchildren Xavier and his wife Mindy, Alicia and her husband Aaron, Amanda, Alyson, Chris, Brandon, Gloria and Justin; great-grandchildren Miles, Esme, Olivia, Jase and Lucy.
Visitation will be held Friday, April 6, 2018 from 5 PM to 8 PM, Prayer Service at 7:00 PM at Sunset Memorial Oaks Funeral Home. Final viewing will be held Saturday, April 7, 2018 beginning at 9 AM until 10:30 AM when the funeral procession departs Sunset Memorial Oaks Funeral Home for an 11 AM graveside service at the Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Cemetery. A special thanks to New Braunfels Memory Care and Hope Hospice for the wonderful care Mr. Chapa received. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America or to Hope Hospice. Please visit our website at www.sunsetfuneralhomes.com to leave a message of condolence for the Chapa family.
Sunset Memorial Oaks Funeral Home
415 S. Business 35
New Braunfels, Texas 78130
Phone: (830) 626-2020
Fax: (830) 620-1904
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.