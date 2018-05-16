Gerald Roy Hoskins was born on February 1, 1945 in Galveston, Texas to Leroy and Vernelle Hurd Hoskins the youngest of four children. Gerald attended public schools in Galveston and graduated from Central in 1963.
Gerald enjoyed a happy and love-filled life with his parents and siblings and other relatives and friends. Gerald loved music and would put his heart into singing his favorite songs. He grew up in a home always filled with music, singing or playing various instruments. Most memorable for Gerald were the summers spent with his grandparents on their farms.
Gerald graduated from Texas Southern University with a major in Psychology and furthered his education by attending Andover Newton Theological Seminary in Newton Centre Mass. where he earned a terminal degree in Theology.
Gerald’s formative years were with his primary family who worshipped at the Macedonia Baptist Church in Galveston, TX. He later was baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses. Gerald and his wife LaVerne served willingly in their community of faith. This truly brought them joy. Gerald has always lived the Gospel of Matthew. His life was a lesson for all who strived to bring God’s love into all corners of the world, when we love our neighbor.
Gerald was preceded in death by his parents, and brother, Robert (Billie).
He is survived by his loving wife, LaVerne, children: Barry Hoskins (Debbie), Erica Hoskins Mullinex, and Kara Hoskins Williams, Sisters: Carolyn Hoskins Softly and Jeannette Hoskins Malveaux (Andrew), Aunt: Eleanor Hurd Nicholson, 6 grandchildren, 3 step daughters Vel Long Watkins (Darrell), Victoria Long and Johnetta Long Alfred (Reginald), the mother of his children, Barbara Hoskins and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Gerald will be remembered with much affection and reflections. His quiet presence and kindness will be missed.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, May 18th at 11:00 a.m. at The Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 701 FM 646, Dickinson, TX 77539.
