Lita Jean Anderson, age 91 of Bulverde, Texas, passed away Tuesday, April 24, 2018.
Lita Jean was born on December 8, 1926 in Galveston, Texas and was a resident of La Marque, Texas for many years.
She was a homemaker and the widow of the late John D. Anderson, Sr., a long time Judge of the La Marque Municipal Court. She was a member of the First Methodist Church in La Marque until she moved from Galveston County in 1987.
Lita Jean was preceded in death by her beloved husband, John D. Anderson, Sr. and her parents Manuel Silvee and Angela Silvee.
Lita Jean is survived by four children: her sons John D. Anderson, Jr., and his wife Hilda, Darrell E. Anderson and his wife Debbie, as well as her daughters Patsy Gipson and her husband Pete and Sandy Delo and her husband Dirk. She is also survived by her sisters Ruth Silvee Ryland and Doris Silvee Watson and five grandchildren: Sheri Gipson, John Gipson, Tiffany Anderson, Casey Anderson and Christopher Anderson as well as numerous other relatives and friends.
