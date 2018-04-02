Marcos De La Rosa, 83, of Dickinson, TX passed away March 31, 2018.
He was born in Harlingen, TX on April 25, 1934 to Juan and Guadalupe De La Rosa. He was married to Olga L. De La Rosa for 60 years. Marcos had a career in civil engineering and worked for the US Army Corps of Engineers for 37 years. He was a Korean War Veteran and a member of the Shrine of the True Cross, Knights of Columbus and the Texas Exes Alumni Assoc. Marcos had a passion for golf, wood working, and loved the Texas Longhorns.
He is preceded in death by his parents Juan and Guadalupe De La Rosa, his brothers Luis, Marcelo and Gil, and his son David. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Olga De La Rosa, his sister, Francis Leal, daughter and son-in-law, Diana and Stephen Barkman, four grandchildren, Ryan, Christina, Mallory and Chloe, and two great-grandchildren, Asher and Paisley; along with several nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 3, 2018 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with a Rosary beginning at 6:30 p.m. at Forest Park East Funeral Home, 21620 Gulf Freeway, Webster, Texas 77598. A Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, April 4, 2018 at 12:30 p.m. with interment and reception to follow.
