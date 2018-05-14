Williams
Funeral service for Leota Williams will be held today at 7 p.m. at Crowder Funeral Home in La Marque.
Ishmael
Funeral service for Marilyn Ishmael will be held today at 1 p.m. at Emken-Linton Funeral Home in Texas City.
