Carl B. Lowe, of La Marque, TX went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, May 17, 2018 in Texas City. Carl was born May 22, 1932 to the late Zola and Bethel Lowe in Palestine, TX. He graduated from Lincoln High School in 1950 and enrolled in Tillotson College in Austin, TX. During this time, Tillotson and Sam Houston College were merged to form Houston-Tillotson College where he graduated with a degree in mathematics. In 1973 he earned a master’s degree in mathematics from Prairie View A & M University. He did further graduate work at Texas Southern University and the University of Houston. Mr. Lowe taught mathematics in Palestine Independent School System for five years before moving to La Marque. He taught in the La Marque Independent School District for twenty-seven years before retiring in 1988. He was also an adjunct mathematics instructor at College of the Mainland from 1991 to 1998. Carl was a member of McKinney Memorial United Methodist Church and one of the charter members of the Rho Nu graduate chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity in Galveston, TX.
He is preceded in death by his parents and three sisters, Lenora Jones, Ernestine Mayes and Bessie Murray.
He is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Marie Lowe, son, Gregory Lowe of Texas City, TX, sisters, Dorothy Westbrook of Missouri City, TX, Bernice Pierce of Rialto, CA, brother, Bethel F. Lowe of Phoenix, AZ, two granddaughters, Carla Smith and Britany Lowe, four great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and a host of friends.
Visitation will be Thursday, May 24, 2018 from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Forest Park East Funeral Home, 21620 Gulf Fwy in Webster, TX. Funeral Services to follow in the chapel of Forest Park Funeral Home at 10 a.m. with Rev. Carlos Phillips officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Park East Cemetery.
