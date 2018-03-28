On August 4, 1947, Ted Dwayne Perkins was born to Bowman T. and Jessie Perkins in Galveston, TX.
He received his formal education at Booker T. Washington High School in Texas City, TX. After graduation, he enlisted in the United States Navy. Ted worked for the City of Texas City for several years.
As a young man, Ted accepted Jesus Christ as his personal Savior and later united with La Marque Chapel Church of God in Christ.
On March 20, 2018, Ted was called home to live with his Savior Jesus Christ.
He was preceded in death by his parents; nephew, Phillip Palmer III and niece, Katie Perkins Clay.
Ted leaves precious memories with his children, Delisa Young, Angelia Perkins, Virginia Collins, La Shawn Davis, Cory McClure, Jothedric Dotson and Nyeashia Tell (Andrew Tell); siblings, Joyce Hudson, Jewel Faye Newton and Margarett Searles. He also leaves 20 grandchildren; a devoted granddaughter, Mohogany Thomas; a devoted grandson, Peddis Ray; 11 great-grandchildren and a host of other family members and friends.
A public visitation will be held on Friday, March 30, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. followed by a home going celebration at 11:00 a.m. Both events will be held at Bay Area Funeral Directors, 5410 FM 1765 (off of Highway 3) Texas City, TX 77591. 409-933-4300. www.bayareafuneraldirectors.com.
All memorials may be sent to the funeral home. Interment will follow the services at 2:15 p.m. at the Houston National Cemetery, 10410 Veterans Memorial Drive Houston, TX 77038. 281-447-8686.
