SANTA FE—Mrs. Mary West passed from this life Tuesday morning, April 24, 2018, in Texas City.
Born March 14, 1927 in Galveston, TX, Mrs. West was a resident of Santa Fe for 10 years, previously of Roosevelt and Galveston. She attended Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, enjoyed traveling and visiting historic sights, watching deer and hummingbirds. Mary will be remembered for being an amazing cook.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Oralina (Garibaldi) Chide; husband, John Wiley West, Sr.; brothers, James Chide, Jr., Joe Chide; sisters, Rosemary Chide, Linda Lee Chide, Felippa Chide.
Survivors include her son, John W. “JW” West, Jr, and wife, Dianne of Santa Fe; daughter, Marilyn LeCompte and husband, Don of Santa Fe; brother, Leo Chide and wife, Carolyn of La Marque; sisters, Louise Schilling of Texas City, Oraline George of Galveston; sister-in-law, Marie Chide of Galveston; grandchildren, Robert LeCompte, Jr., Stacey Whitmire, Ashley Phares, Michelle Pourchot, Pamela Houston, Randy Dillon, Ryan Dillon, Michael Dillon, Kevin Dillon; several great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.
A Rosary will be recited at 6:00 p.m., Thursday by Mr. Don LeCompte. A Mass of the resurrection will be celebrated 7:00 p.m. Thursday, April 26, 2018, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, with Reverend John Kappe Celebrant.
Visitation will be held from 4 - 6 p.m. Thursday at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church.
Graveside services will be at 9:00 a.m. Friday, April 27, 2018 at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery.
Casketbearers will be her grandsons.
Memorials in the form of donations may be made in Mary’s name to Alzheimer’s Association, 6055 South Loop East, Houston, Texas 77087.
Her family would like to give a special thank you to her caregivers.
