CANYON LAKE—James Michael “Mike” Lee, formerly of Santa Fe, TX, was welcomed to heaven on Tuesday, May 29 from New Braunfels, TX.
Mike was born November 29, 1946, in Morenci, AZ and graduated from Santa Fe High School where he played football and marched in the band. Universally described as “a good man,” he was much more to so many. A devoted husband to the love of his life, his wife of 51 years, Judy Lee. A beloved father and grandfather to his sons and their children and loyal friend to all in need. Mike would happily give you the shirt off his back and never think to ask for it back. Words are insufficient to express how much he meant to his family and loved ones. Mike was enjoying his retirement from Sterling Chemical where he was a pipefitter and firefighter. He loved to spend time on the Guadalupe River, tending his garden, or building just about anything. He was also a member of St. Thomas Catholic Church in Canyon Lake, TX, a member of the Pipefitters Local 211, A Freemason, and an avid collector of marbles and miscellaneous goodies.
Mike was preceded in death by his mother and father, Melba and Jake Lee, his step-mother Edna Lee and son Travis Lee.
He is survived by his wife, Judy; his sons, James, Patrick, and Nathan Lee; daughters-in-law, Beth and Tiffany Lee; grandchildren, Savannah, Emma, Caroline, and their mother, Martha, Samuel, Jake, Calysta and Sydney; along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Mike was deeply loved and will be missed.
Visitation will be Thursday, May 31 from 5-8 p.m. at Hayes Funeral home in Santa Fe. Services will be Saturday, June 2 at 10 a.m., also at Hayes Funeral home in Santa Fe. Burial will follow at Mt. Olivet in Dickinson.
The family wishes to express their heartfelt thanks to the many doctors and nurses that have helped through this difficult time. If desired, friends may make a memorial donation to a veteran’s charity of your choice.
