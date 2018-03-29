Ila Laverne Denny
TEXAS CITY—Ila Denny, 96, of Texas City, passed away Tuesday, March 27, 2018 at Mainland Medical Center. Funeral services are pending with Emken-Linton Funeral home in Texas City.
Howard Joseph Picard
HITCHCOCK—Howard Joseph Picard, 85, of Hitchcock, TX passed away at Mainland Medical Center on Monday, March 26, 2018. Arrangements are pending with Malloy & Son Funeral Home. www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com
Aida Candelaria Paredes Arreola
GALVESTON—Aida Candelaria Paredes Arreola, age 86, of League City died Monday March 26, 2018 at Houston Methodist St. John’s Hospital in Nassau Bay. Funeral services are pending at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston. www.CarnesBrothers.com
Fred Carl Lenze
GALVESTON—Fred Carl Lenze, age 86, of Galveston died Monday March 26, 2018 at UTMB in Galveston. Funeral services are pending at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston. www.CarnesBrothers.com
Pedro Moreno, IV
GALVESTON—Pedro Moreno, IV, age 39, of Galveston died Wednesday March 28, 2018 at his residence in Galveston. Funeral services are pending at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston. www.CarnesBrothers.com
