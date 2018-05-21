Jesse Gilbert Villarreal, 57, passed away on May 1, 2018 surrounded by friends and family.
Jesse Villarreal was born in Galveston, TX to Juana Gonzales and Jesus Villarreal on July 15, 1960. He was most known for his smile and laughter that he brought to others as well as his famous saying “Show your love!” He was also known for his drywall skills around Galveston County for the last 40 years and shooting pool in local bar tournaments.
Jesse is preceded in death by father Jesus Villarreal, stepdad Manuel Gonzales, and wife Kristina McComb.
He is survived by mother Juana Gonzales; sons Jesse “JJ” Villarreal, Miguel Cantu Sr. (Melissa); daughters Angela Villarreal (Chris), Amanda Villarreal Cantu, Alissa Villarreal, and Destiny Villarreal; sisters Rachel Ruiz (Arthur) and Idalia Serrano; brother Mike Rabago, Grandchildren Marissa, Miguel Jr, Anthony, Oscar, DeSean, Madelyne, Elissia and Elijah.
Pallbearers will be Miguel Cantu Sr., Floyd “B-boy” Villarreal, Rudy Villarreal, Fabian Villarreal, Anthony Garza, and Oscar Garza.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Pop’s Place. Craig, Vicky, and Tina thank you so much for all your help!!
A public visitation will be held on Thursday, May 24, 2018 at 5 p.m. with a rosary to begin at 7 p.m. There will be a second visitation held on Friday, May 25, 2018 at 10 a.m. with a chapel service to begin at 11 a.m. and burial to follow at La Marque City Cemetery in La Marque, Texas.
All services will be held at Carnes Funeral Home 3100 Gulf Freeway, Texas City, Texas 77591. 409-986-9900 wwww.carnesfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.