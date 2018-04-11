May Jesus have mercy on the soul of Lisa L. Emmite, August 27, 1994 – April 6, 2018
“If love alone could have saved you, you never would have died. In life we loved you dearly, in death we love you still. In our hearts you hold a place no one else will ever fill. It broke our hearts to lose you, but you did not go alone, a part of all of us went with you the day God took you home. You have gone to heaven were all angels are made and we here they return, my heart assures me that we shall be reunited for eternity. As long as life and memory last we shall remember thee. Our hearts are sore for our baby girl, who gave us so much joy. Love is forever.”
Lisa was born in Pasadena and raised in Galveston. She loved her puppy Drum Stick more than life itself. He was her pride and joy. She enjoyed going to the beach, vacations with her mom and dad, chatting with uncle Joey on a daily basis. She loved fishing and spending lots of time with Andrew, Alex and Kirk. Her Mema was the light of her life.
She is survived by her mother and father Micheal and Wanda Emmite; Grandparents Victoria and Juan Baez; her pride and joy puppy DrumStick; brother Christopher Emmite; uncle Joseph R. Martinez; fiancé Andrew Espinosa Jr. and his sons Alex, Kirk and Donatho Espinosa. Also many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews.
Preceded in death by her grandfathers Vincent Gary Emmite and Mike Emmite; uncle David James Emmite; grandparents Scotty and Edith Hammill and many others.
Services will be held Thursday, April 12 at Moody Methodist Church on 53rd St. in Galveston from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
The family would like to thank her team of cystic fibrosis doctors.
