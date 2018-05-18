Gately
Funeral Mass for Loretta Gately will be held today at 10 a.m. at Holy Rosary Catholic Church with burial following at Calvary Catholic Cemetery under the direction of Malloy & Son Funeral Home.
Hargreaves
A memorial service for Roy Hargreaves will be held today at 10:30 a.m. at Malloy & Son Funeral Home.
Rawls
Services for Robert Rawls will be held today at 10 a.m. at Greater St. Matthews Baptist Church, 6333 Hwy 6, Hitchcock under the direction of Carnes Funeral Home.
O’Callaghan
Services for Dale O’Callaghan will be held today at 11 a.m. at Crowder Funeral Home in Dickinson. Interment will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park.
Bookman
Funeral services for Marvin Bookman will be held today at 11 a.m. at Mt. Zion Baptist Church in Texas City. Burial will follow at Mainland Cemetery under the direction of McBride Funeral Home.
McChristian
Funeral service for Gordon McChristian will be held today at 12 p.m. at Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery.
Scott
Celebration of life services for Lawrence Scott will be held today at 11 a.m. at Wesley Tabernacle United Methodist Church under the direction of Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary.
Herod
Celebration of life services for Susan Herod will be held today between 2-5 p.m. at Carnes Funeral Home, 3100 Gulf Frwy in Texas City.
Lewallen
Services for David Lewallen will be held today between 9:30-11:30 a.m. at Forest Park East Funeral Home, 21620 Gulf Frwy in Webster.
Ondrias
Memorial service for Terri Ondrias at 6 p.m. at James Crowder Funeral Home in La Marque.
Barksdale
Funeral service for Leonard Barksdale will be held today at 11 a.m. at Fifth Ward Missionary Baptist Church, 4300 Noble St. in Houston under the direction of Robey Funeral Home.
Grigsby
Memorial service for Erin Grigsby will be held today at 11:30 a.m. at First Lutheran Church, 2415 Winnie St. in Galveston.
Malone
Memorial service for Paul Malone will be held today at 1:30 p.m. at Forest Park East Funeral Home in Webster.
Edwards
Remembrance service for Barbara Edwards will be held today at 1:30 p.m. at Memorial Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall, 2021 29th St. N. in Texas City under the direction of Carnes Funeral Home.
