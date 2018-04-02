Arreola
Funeral mass for Aida Arreola will be held today at 10:30 a.m. at St. Patrick Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Dickinson under the direction of Carnes Brothers Funeral Home.
Denny
Funeral services for Ila Denny will be held today at 2 p.m. at Emken-Linton Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Galveston Memorial Park.
