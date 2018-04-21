GALVESTON—Charles Pitt, age 95, passed away on Friday, April 20, 2018 at his residence. He was born in Spring Valley, New York on March 5, 1923. He served in the Merchant Marines during WWII, participating in the D-Day invasion. He retired from the Merchant Marines in 1968 and went to work for the Galveston-Bolivar Ferry System until retiring in 1988.
He was preceded in death by his wife Thelma Lois Pitt.
He is survived by his children, Father Troy Gately, Brian Gately and wife Terri, Donna Girouard and husband Mark and Anna Pitt-Awahzi; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Graveside services will be held on Monday, April 23, 2018 at 10:00 A.M. at Congregation Beth Jacob Cemetery, with Rabbi Marshal Klaven officiating.
Pallbearers will be his grandsons.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of one’s choice
