GALVESTON—Louis E. “Chick” Pauls, Jr., age 82, of Galveston died Tuesday April 24, 2018 at The Meridian in Galveston. Funeral services are pending at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston.
GALVESTON—Mary Lou Pettaway-Burke, age 69, of Galveston died Monday April 23, 2018 at Jennie Sealy in Galveston. Funeral services are pending at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston. www.CarnesBrothers.com
TEXAS CITY—George Cruz Torreros passed away on April 24, 2018. Services are in the care of Carnes Funeral Home — Texas City.
SANTA FE—Mr. Dwayne James Dawson, 45, passed from this life Saturday, April 21, 2018, in Santa Fe. Funeral services are pending with Hayes Funeral Home (409) 925-3501.
