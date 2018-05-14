Funeral services for Leonard “Robby” Robison, 82, of Diboll will be held Thursday, May 17, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Diboll with Reverend Kenny Hibbs officiating.
Graveside services with military honors will be held at 3:00 p.m. in the Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery in Hitchcock.
Mr. Robison was born March 5, 1936 in Bear Creek, Texas to the late Anna Viola “Kate” (Wells) and Albert R. Robison, and died Saturday, May 12, 2018 in a local hospital.
Mr. Robison had resided in Diboll for 18 years. He served his country in the United States Air Force for 20 years, 7 months, 18 days and 45 minutes and was a Vietnam Veteran. He owned and operated Sunrise Surf Shop in Galveston for 20 years and was also a Real Estate Broker. He and his wife were members of Good Sam’s RV Club in Lufkin and enjoyed going RVing. Mr. Robison had a great sense of humor and loved to bowl. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Diboll and loved ministry work. For seven years he did missionary work through the Southern Baptist Mission Service Group, spending four to six months each year in Vermont and Canada.
Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Billie Stelter Robison; son, Leonard H. Robison, Jr. and wife Camellia; daughter, Debra Mader and husband Tony; grandchildren, Michael Bruce McGowan and wife Alison, Jacob Christopher McGowan and wife Meredith; step-granddaughter, Rochelle Miranda Penà and husband James; great-grandchildren, Logan Christopher McGowan, Luke Alexander McGowan, and Liberty LeeAnn Eubanks; sister, Erna Robison Adams; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Darrell Glen Robison; brothers, Wayne Robison, Arvis Robison, and Alvin Robison; and sister, Mary Robinson.
Pallbearers will be William “Boog” Gram, Eddie Jones, J.B. Holmes, Monte Thomas, Allen Martin and John Benson.
Honorary pallbearers will be his son, grandsons and Bobby Morrow.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Annie Armstrong Mission Offering at First Baptist Church, 208 Devereaux Street, Diboll, Texas 75941 or Northeastern Baptist College, Institutional Advancement, P.O. Box 4600, Bennington, Vermont 05201.
The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. Wednesday evening at Carroway Funeral Home.
Memories and condolences may be added at www.carrowayfuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.