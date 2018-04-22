Ida Bee “Ducky” (Beard) Gandy
CROCKETT—Mrs. Ida Bee “Ducky” (Beard) Gandy passed from this life Saturday morning, April 21, 2018, in Crockett.
Born Saturday, August 31, 1929 in Crockett, Texas, Mrs. Gandy had been a member of the Good Shepherd Church in Crockett where she lived for the past 32 years previously of Alta Loma. She worked as the cafeteria manager for Santa Fe I.S.D. for 26 years and Latexo I.S.D. for 6 years. She enjoyed visiting with family and friends and rose gardening. Ducky especially loved her little dachshund, “Presley”.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Thomas Matthew and Barbara Lou (Sharp) Beard; husband, Reginald Thorne “RT” Gandy; son, Thomas Otto Gandy; great-grandson, Thorne Marshall Gandy; son-in-law, Michael T. Gorman; brothers, Ervin Thomas Beard and Edward Lee Beard; special friend, Billy Allbright.
Survivors include her son, Ronald Otis Gandy and wife, Becky of Bacliff; daughters, Nancye Elizabeth Gorman of Houston and Galveston and Cynthia Lou Gandy of Houston; brothers, Earl Matthew Beard of Crockett; sister, Ava Lou Tiller of Latexo, Texas; special daughter, Teresa Flores of Alvin; 9 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren.
Graveside services will be conducted 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, April 24, 2018, at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery, with her son, Ron Gandy officiating. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
