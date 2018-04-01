Funeral services for James Freeman will be held today at 10 a.m. in the chapel of Mainland Funeral Home, 2711 Texas Ave. in La Marque. He will be laid to rest at Houston National Cemetery at 1:45 p.m.
Memorial services for Margaret “Peggy” Tuthill will be held today at 11 a.m. at St. Augustine of Hippo Episcopal Church, 1410 Jack Johnson Blvd in Galveston.
