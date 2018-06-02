William Bruce Smith, Jr., 65 of Inman, South Carolina died Sunday, May 20, 2018 at his home. Born February 8, 1953 in Port Arthur, Texas.
He is preceded in death by his parents William Bruce Smith, Sr. and Clara Margery Smith of Hitchcock, Texas; sister Elizabeth Margery Mitchell of Austin, Texas; grandparents Elizabeth and John R Crews of Port Arthur.
After graduating from Hitchcock High School, Bruce joined the U.S. Marine Corps. Bruce was a member of the American Legion Post #490, South Houston, Texas. He retired from U.S. Express, Chattanooga, Tennessee.
Bruce is survived by his wife of 25 years, Agatha "Kitty" Smith; brother John R Smith, Sr. of Dripping Springs, Texas; nephews Michael Mitchell and Tommy Mitchell of Austin, Texas and John R Smith, Jr. of Portland, Oregon; step-daughters Melissa Carter and Evelyn Wilson and step-son Allen McJunkin all of Inman, South Carolina.
Memorials may be made to the American Heart Association, 3535 Pelham Road, Suite 101, Greenville, South Carolina 29615 or online at https://donatenow.heart.org.
