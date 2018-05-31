Mr. Jackie Robinson Hamilton, 67, passed away on Thursday, May 24, 2018.
Mr. Robinson was born November 24, 1950 in Galveston, Texas.
Funeral services will be held at McBride Funeral Home on Saturday, June 2, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. with a visitation starting at 9:00 a.m. Pastor Tim McGee will officiate the service and burial will follow at Rising Star Cemetery in La Marque.
