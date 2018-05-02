Services for Bill Smith will be held today at 10 a.m. at Crowder Funeral Home, 401 Texas Ave. in La Marque. Burial will follow at Galveston Memorial Park in Hitchcock.

Funeral service for Ralph Carelock will be held today at 11 a.m. at Crowder Funeral Home in Dickinson. Burial will follow at Forest Park East Cemetery.

Funeral Mass for Charles Coward will be held today at 1:30 p.m. at St. Mary’s Cathedral Basilica. Burial will follow at Old Catholic Cemetery in Galveston under the direction of Malloy and Son’s Funeral Home.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Log In Purchase a Subscription