Services for Bill Smith will be held today at 10 a.m. at Crowder Funeral Home, 401 Texas Ave. in La Marque. Burial will follow at Galveston Memorial Park in Hitchcock.
Funeral service for Ralph Carelock will be held today at 11 a.m. at Crowder Funeral Home in Dickinson. Burial will follow at Forest Park East Cemetery.
Funeral Mass for Charles Coward will be held today at 1:30 p.m. at St. Mary’s Cathedral Basilica. Burial will follow at Old Catholic Cemetery in Galveston under the direction of Malloy and Son’s Funeral Home.
