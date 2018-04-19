Dare
Funeral Mass for Dorothy Dare will be held today at 1:30 p.m. at St. Mary's Cathedral Basilica. Burial will follow at Galveston Memorial Park in Hitchcock under the direction of Malloy & Son Funeral Home.
Randle
Celebration of life service for Leatrice Randle will be held today at 11 a.m. at Greater St. Matthews Baptist Church, 6333 Hwy 6 in Hitchcock under the direction of Bay Area Funeral Directors.
Courtney
Funeral services for Louise Courtney will be held today at 11 a.m. at Crowder Funeral Home in Dickinson. Interment will follow at Forest Park East Cemetery.
Price
A celebration of life service for Tina Price will be held today at 1 p.m. at Seabrook United Methodist Church, 3300 Lakeside Dr. in Seabrook under the direction of Crowder Funeral Home of League City.
Oliver
Funeral services for Julia Oliver will be held today at 11 a.m. at Arcadia First Baptist Church, 14828 Hwy 6 in Santa Fe. Interment will follow at Oleander Cemetery in Galveston under the direction of Scott Family Funeral Home.
Young
A memorial service for Judy Young will be held today at 4 p.m. at Unity Church Houston, 2929 Unity Dr. in Houston under the direction of Carnes Brothers Funeral Home.
Cooper
A memorial service for Astra Cooper will be held Sunday, April 22 at the Bay Area Club AA in League City from 1-3 p.m.
