A celebration of Richard Herrin’s life will be held today beginning at 12 o’clock at the Water’s Edge, 7827 2nd St., Hitchcock under the direction of Hayes Funeral Home.
Funeral services for Betty Cameron will be held today at 3 p.m. at Forest Park East Funeral Home, 21620 Gulf Freeway, Webster. Interment to follow.
A visitation service for Joe Gilder will be held today at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Crowder Funeral Home of Dickinson. Interment will follow at Galveston Memorial Park in Hitchcock.
Funeral services for Jackie Hamilton will be held today at 11 a.m. at McBride Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Rising Star Cemetery in La Marque.
Funeral services for Leona Archie will be held today at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Wynn Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park in Hitchcock.
Funeral services for Donald Bell will be held today at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Bay Area Funeral Directors, 5410 FM 1765 in Texas City. Burial will follow at Rising Star Cemetery in La Marque.
A celebration of life service for Kimberly Mules will be held today at 10 a.m. at Clear Creek Community Church in League City. Burial will follow at Forest Park East Cemetery under the direction of Crowder Funeral Home of League City.
Funeral services for Ola Gobert will be held today at 10 a.m. at Moody Memorial First United Methodist Church in Galveston under the direction of Carnes Brothers Funeral Home.
Funeral service for Catherine Crowder will be held today at 10 a.m. at Queen of Peace Catholic Church, 1224 Cedar Drive in La Marque. Burial will follow at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery in Hitchcock under the direction of Crowder Funeral Home of La Marque.
Funeral services for Quincy Jones will be held today at 10 a.m. in the chapel of Greater St. Matthews Baptist Church, 6333 Hwy 6 in Hitchcock. Burial will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park under the direction of Fields Johnson Funeral Home.
Funeral services for James Lee will be held today at 10 a.m. at Hayes Funeral Home in Santa Fe. Burial will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Dickinson.
