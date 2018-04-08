Theresa G. Medina, 80, was born September 20, 1937 and passed away in her sleep on Friday April 6, 2018, at Texas City, Texas.
Theresa graduated from Dominican High School in 1955, worked for the University of Texas Medical Branch for the Department of Radiology file room and Billing data entry operator for many years, until her illness did not let her further her tenure at UTMB.
Theresa enjoyed her family gatherings, listening to oldies music, and dancing in her wheel chair. Theresa had a smile that would never fade even through her illness. Theresa had traveled to the West and East Coast and enjoyed the travels to San Antonio to visit St. Theresa Shrine of the Little Flower.
Theresa is preceded in death by parents, Joe E. and Virginia Gonzalez; husband, Mike Medina, sons, Michael and Mark Medina.
She is survived by sister, Mary Louise Garcia and husband Gilbert; daughters, Theresa A. Medina-Hernandez and husband Juan P.; Patricia A. Gonzalez, and (My Boy) Michael W. Medina and Carmen. She also had 11 Grandchildren, 34 Great Grandchildren, and 4 Great-Great grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be her Great Grandsons.
Guests are invited to share in a Celebration of Life Visitation, Monday, April 9, 2018 from 5-7p.m., with a 7:00 p.m. Rosary at Carnes Funeral Home-Texas City, 3100 Gulf Freeway Texas City, 77591.
Funeral Mass will be 11 am, Tuesday, April 10, 2018 at St. Mary of the Miraculous Medal Catholic Church, 1604 9th Ave. N, Texas City, TX 77590. Interment will follow at Galveston Memorial Park in Hitchcock, TX.
