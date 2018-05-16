SANTA FE—Mr. Antone W. Delesandri passed from this life Monday morning, May 14, 2018, in Texas City.
Mr. Delesandri was born January 16, 1936 in Hitchcock, TX. He was a 1954 graduate of Santa Fe High School, and in 1959, he married the love of his life, Marie. They both shared a passion for volunteering at the railroad museum, participating in 4-H and showing animals in the Galveston County Fair and Rodeo. Antone raised his own cattle and was a proud member of the FFA. For 37 years, he worked as a heavy equipment operator for Galveston County Road and Bridge but in his spare time, you could find him either duck hunting or gigging for flounders. He was a kind-hearted man who will be missed by all who knew him.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Steve and Rosa (Langer) Delesandri, Sr.; wife, Marie Delesandri; brother, Steve Delesandri, Jr.; nephew, Walter Delesandri; sister-in-law, Alice Delesandri.
Survivors include his sons, Tony Wade Delesandri and wife, Wanda, Dennis Ray Delesandri and wife, Cammie; daughter, Debra Pearson and husband, Alan; grandchildren, Justin and wife, Julie, Russell and wife, Jaclyn, Darrell Delesandri, Amy Delesandri -Yeager and husband, Cody, Sterling Dumesnil; great-granchildren, Vance Delesandri, Cora Delesandri and Nathan Yeager.
A funeral service will be held 10:00 a.m. Friday, May 18, 2018, in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, with Reverend Rosey Rosenquist officiating. Interment will follow at Alta Loma Cemetery.
Casketbearers will be Darrell Delesandri, Russell Delesandri, Sterling Dumesnil, Thomas Langer, Willie Langer, Cody Yeager and Vance Delesandri.
Visitation with the family will be from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home, 10412 Highway 6, Hitchcock, TX (409) 925-3501. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
