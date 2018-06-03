Fred Edwin Lemire, Jr., born May 17, 1946 in Galveston, Texas, went home to be with the Lord on May 29, 2018.
He was preceded in death by parents Fred E Lemire, Sr. and Louise (Holzworth) Lemire. Fred is survived by his wife, Monica L. Lemire; his children, Fred A. Lemire and his wife, Lori, Daniel E. Lemire and his wife, Amy, Brandon M. English, Lindsey P. Crocker and her husband, Kevin, and Kimberly E. Goodnight and her husband, Brandon; his brothers, Patrick Lemire and his wife, Patricia, and Don Lemire and his wife, Anne; 7 grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 5-8PM on Monday June 4 at Brookside Funeral Home. Funeral Service will be at 10AM on Tuesday June 5 at Resurrection Lutheran Church in Spring, TX. Interment immediately following at Brookside Memorial Park in Houston.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Resurrection Lutheran Church Men’s Ministry or Vacation Bible School at 1612 Meadow Edge Dr., Spring, TX 77388.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.