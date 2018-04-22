Rudolph Lozano
ROMAJOR, TEXAS—Rudolph “Super Star Rock N Roll Butch” Lozano, age 81, passed away Friday, April 20, 2018 at his residence. Funeral arrangements are pending with J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home.
James Hackett “Jim” Bennett, III
GALVESTON—James Hackett “Jim” Bennett, III age 72 of League City died Saturday April 21, 2018 at Serenity Gardens in League City. Funeral services are pending at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston. www.CarnesBrothers.com
GALVESTON—Leveta Myers age 73 of Texas City died Sunday April 22, 2018 at Cornerstone Hospital in Webster. Funeral services are pending at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston. www.CarnesBrothers.com
GALVESTON—Jeanne Engels Hall, age 81, passed away Friday, April 20, 2018 at The Cottages at Clear Lake. Arrangements are pending with J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home, www.jlevyfuneralhome.com.
