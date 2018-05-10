GALVESTON—Maria Tejeda Mendez Grasso passed away peacefully on Wednesday May 9, 2018 at her home. She was born February 29, 1920 in Jamay, Jalisco, Mexico to Magdalena Ponce and Leon Tejeda. Mary was married for 49 years to Secundino Mendez (d1991). In that union they had six daughters and one son. She then married Mario Grasso (d1997).
Mary worked at Eibands Department Store in the credit department for over 35 years.
Mary loved her family and was a devoted Catholic.
In addition to her years at Eibands, Mary volunteered at the Galveston Senior Citizen’s Center for many years. She and Mario volunteered and worked hard at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. They loved to sing and dance. Together they won several dance competitions.
Mary was proceeded in death by her parents and her step father, Paulino Gonzalez (Magdalena), husband Secundino Mendez, husband Mario Grasso, daughter Anna Mendez Gonzales, granddaughter Dina Marie Wyatt, brothers Pedro Gonzalez, Bennett Gonzales, and Robert Gonzales, Juan Carlos Gonzalez, and son-in-law William Hernandez,Sr.
She is survived by her brother Louis Gonzales (Raphael), children Margaret Mendez Ramirez (Rudy), Rosie Mendez Hernandez (William Hernandez/George Wyatt), Lola Mendez Lupercio (Richard) of California, Louis Mendez (Freda) of San Antonio, Ester Mendez Flores (Alex), and Gloria Mendez Brister (Phillip). Step mother Magdalena Gonzalez, step sisters, Beatriz, Maricela, Elvira, Stella, Rosana, Irene, and Adriana, as well as 10 step-children, and many nephews, nieces, and Godchildren. She was blessed with 7-children 21-grandchildren, 41 great-grandchildren, and 26 great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, May 12, 2018 at 10:00 a.m. with a Rosary to begin at 10:30 a.m., followed by a funeral service at 11:00 a.m., with Deacon John Pistone officiating. Interment will follow at Mount Olivet Cemetery in Dickinson, Texas.
Pallbearers will be Roger Ramirez, Lonnie Gonzales, William Hernandez, Dean Mendez, RayRay Gutierrez, and Matthew Hegedus. Honorary pallbearers will be Louis Mendez and Louis Gonzalez.
Special thanks are given to her daughter Margaret Mendez Ramirez, granddaughter Lena Zuniga, great-granddaughters Dina and Aleigha Ramirez, Dr Marie Camacho-Hughes, her staff, and Absolute Hospice Group.
For those wishing to make online condolences, please go to www.jlevyfuneralhome.com.
