HOUSTON—Mrs. Emily Florine (Ring) Bonnette passed from this life Thursday morning, May 10, 2018, in Webster.
Born June 7, 1939 in Galveston, Mrs. Bonnette had been a lifelong resident of Galveston County. She was a member of the VFW Post 5400 Ladies Auxiliary. She was an avid Bingo player and enjoyed cooking, plants and horses.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Josephine (Pearson) Ring; husbands, Harry Wilson, Joe Bonnette, Don Carter; sons, David Hagler, Don Carter; brothers, Roland Ring, Herbert Ring, Bobby Ring.
Survivors include her sons, Richard “Donnie” Hagler and wife, Glenda of Houston, Ronald “Ronnie” Hagler of Houston, James Carter and wife, Donna of Leakey, Clifford Carter of Houston, Doug Carter and wife, Kristie of Weimar; daughters, Brenda Ayers and husband, Randall of Dayton, Barbie Malley of Texas City; sister, Louise Herbert of Santa Fe; 15 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 16, 2018, in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, with Pastor John Newton officiating. Interment will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Ronald Larry Hicks, Jr., Daunte “DJ” Gaskin and Alvin Ayers.
Visitation with the family will be from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home, 10412 Highway 6, Hitchcock, TX (409) 925-3501. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.