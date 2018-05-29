BACLIFF—Mrs. Delila Fay Walker passed from this life Tuesday night, May 22, 2018, in Webster.
Born July 1, 1939 in Liberal, Kansas, Mrs. Walker had been a resident of Galveston County for most of her life. Delilas' hobbies included Facebook and collecting things especially those with butterfly themes. She loved her dogs: Arnold and Sadie
She was preceded in death by her parents, Rolla Stephen and Ella Leona (Stubby) Fetterman; husband, Maurice Walker; brothers, Pete, Red, Bill and John Fetterman; sister, Dorothy Miller.
Survivors include her companion, Frank Smith of Bacliff; sons, Charles Walker of Houston, Steven Walker of Santa Fe; daughter, Sandra Savoie of Alvin; brother, Gene Fetterman of Amarillo; sisters, Delores Waybright of Logan, Kansas, Deomalee Stonestreet of Wilmington, North Carolina, Dwilla Hardin of Claudia, Texas, Delica Fletcher and husband, Cal of Colleyville, Texas; grandchildren, Darren Tatum, Derek Savoie and wife, Tracy, Austin Savoie and wife, Miranda, Shawntay Crisler and husband, Marco; great-grandchildren, Anthony, Jesse, Lillyan, Katln, David.
Funeral services will be 1 p.m., Friday, June 1, 2018, in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, with Reverend Richard Epler officiating. Interment will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be David Bruce, Mark Downtain, Marco Morales, Austin Savoie, Derek Savoie and Darren Tatum. Honorary bearers will be Henry Garza, Steve Walker and Steve Whyde.
Visitation with the family will be from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home, 10412 Highway 6, Hitchcock, TX (409) 925-3501.
