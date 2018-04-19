Terry Clay Boike, II, 22, of League City, TX passed away unexpectedly Sunday, April 15, 2018. “Clay” was born April 24, 1995 in Bryan, TX to Tammera Susan Boike and Terry Clay Boike. He graduated from Lutheran South Academy in 2013. After high school, he attended Stephen F. Austin University and San Jacinto College. He found his passion in Underwater Fishing Lights, which he started with his father. This is where Clay truly shined.
Clay is preceded in death by his grandmothers, Helen Jenkins Johnson and Janet Walter.
He is survived by his mother Tammera Brown; father Terry C. Boike and stepmom Mandy Johnson Boike; brothers Colby Chase Brown and Tristan Colton Brown; sister Allison Billings and brother in law Brandon Billings and nephew Carter Billings; grandparents Sharon Miller and Henry Mott; Joan and Bud Miller; Clayton and Beverly Boike; George H. Johnson Sr.
He is also survived by his loving dog Red. Clay also leaves behind many aunts, uncles, cousins, and many, many friends who loved him dearly.
Clay loved sports. He played football from age 5 through high school. He was also an avid fisherman and hunter. He loved taking frequent trips to the Texas Hill Country and Corpus Christi. He was a lover of history-especially civil war history and anything military related.
He had the most beautiful blue eyes and a heart of gold. He often gave strangers a place to stay and helped them get back on their feet.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 21, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at Crowder Funeral Home in Dickinson, TX with pastor Rick Branek officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be sent to American Foundation for Suicide Prevention in memory of Terry Clay Boike II
