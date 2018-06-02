Mary V. Galvan, 91, of Texas City passed away on Thursday, May 31, 2018 in Houston, Texas. She was born on January 26, 1927 in Galveston, Texas to Andrew and Mary Sanchez.
Mary was a lifelong resident of Texas City since 1951 and was formerly from Galveston, she was a Teacher at Roosevelt Wilson in the TCISD, an avid reader and loved history and genealogy.
She is preceded in death by her husband Desiderio S. Galvan and numerous brothers and sisters.
Mary is survived by her two daughters: Virginia Melton and Anita Flatt; three sons: Andrew Melton and wife Cory, Michael Galvan and Desi Galvan and wife Anna; brothers: Andrew Sanchez and Carl Williams Sanchez; and her 13 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and several great-great-grandchildren.
A visitation will be on Monday, June 4, 2018 from 5:00pm – 8:00pm at the James Crowder Funeral Home in La Marque. A Graveside Service will be at 10:00am on Tuesday, June 5, 2018 at Galveston Memorial Park Cemetery in Hitchcock, Texas.
