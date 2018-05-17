Roy Arthur Hargreaves, 86, passed away March 21, 2018. He was born on July 14, 1931 to Dorothy and James Hargreaves in Padiham, Lancashire England. Roy grew up in and around Burnley with his parents, younger brothers and sisters. After leaving school he attended textile college and worked for a brief time in a weaving shed. Roy loved the sea, joining the sea cadets as a young man. He wanted to join the Navy but couldn’t, as he was color blind, so he joined the RAF instead. His RAF career spanned 28 years, with multiple postings in the UK and abroad.
Roy was an amateur boxer and was known for his “knockout punch,” something that served him well on many occasions. After his wife forced him to give up boxing, Roy took up shooting. He had many stories about his adventures while representing the Air Force and received multiple medals and cups from both his boxing and shooting competitions.
Roy’s love of traveling did not stop when he left the RAF. He moved five times during his second career as a careers advice officer. Even when he retired, he continued to travel, visiting his son and daughter in the United States regularly following the death of his beloved wife, Ann, in 2002.
Roy had a great sense of humor and he loved meeting people. He was known by many of his friends, both here in the UK and in America, for the stories he would tell of his time in the RAF and as a careers advice officer.
Roy leaves behind his son, Roy; daughter, Noreen; sister, Maureen and brother-in-law, Frank; brother Kenneth and sister-in-law Maria; and multiple nieces and nephews. He will be missed by family and friends alike.
Roy’s family will receive visitors beginning at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, May 19, 2018, at Malloy & Son Funeral Home. A memorial service will begin at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home with a reception to follow.
To share a memory or leave a condolence, please visit www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.