John Emmett Crainer, Jr., 86, a longtime resident of Alvin, TX, passed away March 25, 2018. John Emmett was born on April 26th, 1931 in Beeville, Texas to John Emmett Crainer, Sr. and Trudie “Pedie” Cassity Crainer. John Emmett was raised in Alvin, TX, attended kindergarten at The Van Tassell School and continued his education at Alvin Independent School District through graduation in 1949. He even studied art at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston during High School.
John Emmett attended the University of Texas at Austin before placing his education on hold, proudly joining the United States Army at the outbreak of the Korean War. He felt it was his duty to postpone his education to serve and defend the United States. During the final days of the Korean War, John Emmett assisted in mapping out the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ).
Returning from Korea, John Emmett continued his education by enrolling in the University of Houston. John Emmett worked for Armstrong Service Station, helped his father with farming and cattle ranching, before joining AMOCO Chemicals in Texas City. During this time, John Emmett met his future wife and love of his life, Flora Alice Stevens. They were married March 19, 1955 at the Alvin Methodist Church on Johnson St.
John Emmett was a chemist and laboratory foreman for AMOCO Chemical for 39 years before retiring as the facility’s most senior employee. After retirement, John Emmett joined a former co-worker forming a consulting company for several years before permanently retiring to care for his wife as her health declined.
Better known as “PaPa”, John Emmett’s greatest joy and inspiration was his only grandchild, John Thomas. Aside from his grandson, gardening, reading, art, family history/story telling, continued learning and Korean War experiences/history filled his life. One to never meet a stranger; he cared deeply for his family, friends, neighbors, co-workers and former military family.
John Emmett was preceded in death by his beloved wife Alice of 59 years, parents John Emmett, Sr. and Trudie “Pedie” Cassity Crainer, grandparents John and Emma Roberson Crainer and Alvin L. and Edna Elizabeth Duff Cassity.
John Emmett is survived by his loving son John Paul Crainer, favorite daughter-in-law Ann; grandson John Thomas of Friendswood TX; sister Betty Crainer Wolf and husband Cyril Joseph, Sr. of Giddings, TX and brother Ernest L. Crainer and partner Dennis W. Lewis, Alvin, TX; nephew Cyril Joseph Wolf, Jr. and wife Kendra, and great niece Kensley Cay Wolf, of Giddings, TX; nephews Terry Lee and wife Donna of Alvin, TX; Stevens Rogers and wife A’Lann of San Antonio, TX, and many close relatives and friends.
The family would like to extend a very heartfelt thank you to John Emmett’s caregivers Connie, Jennifer and Shirley for their love, compassion, dedication, and continued care throughout the years.
Visitation will be held from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 28, at Scott Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 29, 2018 at Scott Funeral Home with Interment to follow in Confederate Cemetery, Alvin, Texas.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Scott Family, 1421 East Hwy 6, Alvin, Texas 77511. (281) 585-1000 www.scottfuneralhome.net
