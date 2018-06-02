Mr. John Mitchell passed from this life on Friday, May 18, 2018, in Webster, Texas.
Born on June 27, 1937 in Kansas City, MO, John’s family relocated to San Antonio where he attended St Gerard High School and competed in amateur boxing, a sport he continued to enjoy as a spectator throughout his life. After leaving St Gerard he served his country in the United States Navy on assignment in Morocco, Africa. Upon returning to San Antonio John joined the San Antonio Police Department. John retired from IBM after 30 years of service. He was a resident of Bacliff, TX for the last 30 years.
John is preceded in death by parents Leo Mitchell, Clare Murphy Mitchell and son Mark Mitchell.
Survivors include his wife, Joan Meza, sons Matthew Mitchell and Luke Mitchell, their wives Maritza Mitchell and Cindy Mitchell, grandchildren Mia Mitchell, Paulo Mitchell, Reese Mitchell, and Blaze Mitchell and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will hold a memorial on June 9 at 1pm preceded by a noon visitation at Crowder Funeral home in Dickinson, TX.
