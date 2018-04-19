Kevin Alexander was born September 23, 1965 in Galveston, Texas, to Andrew and Edna Jo Alexander. He was the youngest brother of five siblings. Kevin attended School in Galveston County and went on to attend Gary Job Corps in San Marcos, Texas. He later worked at UTMB for several years.
Kevin entered Eternal Rest on Wednesday, April 11, 2018 at The Point Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Webster, Texas.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Andrew and Edna Alexander, and brother Andrew “Tudaboy” Alexander III.
He leaves to cherish his memories sisters Sheila Wilson, and Cindy (Michael) Warner; brother Gary (Nancy) Alexander; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. The family would like to thank each Nursing and Rehabilitation facility where Kevin resided.
Special thanks to Our Daily Bread, Traditions Hospice, the nursing staff at Clear Lake Regional Hospital, Drs. Mayen and Ganesh.
Services and viewing will take place on Saturday, April 21, 2018 from 3-4 p.m. followed by a Memorial Celebration of Life Service from 4-5 p.m. at Carnes Funeral Home 3100 Gulf Freeway Texas City, TX 77591.
