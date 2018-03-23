David Edward “Eddie” Ayers Silva passed away on March 22, 2018 at Clear Lake Regional Heart Hospital in Webster, Texas surrounded by family and friends.
Born August 13, 1948 in Woburn, Massachusetts to the late Francis and Delcia Ruth (Horton) Silva. He grew up in Massachusetts and ventured out at an early age and lived in many places. He never knew a stranger. He was drafted into the Army during the Vietnam War.
Eddie was a truck driver, mechanic, landscaper, earth mover. His greatest loves were family, friends, motorcycles, cars, hunting and fishing.
He is survived by his wife, Sandra Waltrip of Bacliff, Texas; his previous wife Joan Landon, and their daughter Michel Diane Silva of Atlantic, Va. He is preceded in death by his brother Anthony Paul Silva. He leaves behind his brothers Francis A. Silva of Kittery, Maine, Wayne Silva and wife Anna Silva of Jaffrey, NH, Joseph A. and wife Angie Silva of Chelmsford, Mass., Gene A. and wife Mary Ann Silva of Chelmsford, Mass., Sisters, Donna M (Silva) Eastwood of Tyngsboro, Mass., and Delcia M (Missy) Diprimio of Hudson, NH, and many nieces and nephews. He is also survived by four step daughters, Sheila, Jacqueline, Lisa and Brandy and 17 grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the American Heart Association, American Lung Association or the Wounded Warrior Project for Veterans.
There will be a celebration of life at Gator Jack’s Tavern and Grill at 3725 FM 646 Rd N. Santa Fe, Texas at 6:00 p.m. Saturday, March 24, 2018.
