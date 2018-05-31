HITCHCOCK—Mr. Richard “Rodney” Herrin passed from this life Saturday morning, May 19, 2018, in Webster.
Born July 14, 1965 in Houston, Mr. Herrin had been a resident of Santa Fe/Hitchcock for over 25 years. He was an avid fisherman, enjoyed cooking BBQ, especially for cook-offs and benefits, but he will be fondly remembered as the “Amazing Superman.”
He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond Franklin and Mamie Loretta (Simmons) Herrin; brother, Phillip R. Herrin.
Survivors include his loving wife of 8 years, Sheryl “Sheri” Herrin; sons, Richard Rodney Herrin, Jr. and wife, Melissa of Friendswood, Kevin R. Clay and wife, Andrea of Pasadena, Randy L. Herrin and wife, Danielle of Santa Fe; brothers, Steve Herrin and wife, Marie of The Woodlands, Micheal Herrin of Santa Fe; sister, Cindy Herrin of Houston; grandchild, Raedynn Grace Herrin; several nieces, nephews and a host of friends.
A gathering of family and friends will be from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. Friday, June 1, 2018, at Hayes Funeral Home, 10412 Highway 6, Hitchcock, TX (409) 925-3501.
A celebration of Rodney’s life will be held on Saturday, June 2, 2018 beginning at noon at the Water’s Edge, 7827 2nd Street, Hitchcock, TX 77563.
