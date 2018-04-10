Billy Boyd “Bill” Jackson of Bayou Vista, TX passed away peacefully at his home, surrounded by family on April 1st. Bill was born in Baytown, TX on April 9th, 1943. He was a U.S. Navy Veteran, retired from Airgas and Advance Auto.
Bill is survived by wife, Sherry Mazoch-Jackson, and had 5 children, and 4 stepchildren, Robert Jackson, Jana, Jason, Clay and Ray Jackson, Brian Clark, Chuck, Tim, and Tammy Mazoch. Bill was blessed in this life with a twin brother, Edward Jackson and wife Annette along with niece, Valery and nephew, Damon. Bill had 17 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.
Bill chose to be cremated and his family will have a celebration of his life planned for a later date. The family wishes to express their gratitude for all extended family, friends and neighbors for their sympathy and acts of kindness.
Please visit Bill’s webpage at carnesfuneralhome.com
