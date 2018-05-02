Barbara Elaine Long-Craig, age 70, entered eternal rest on April 27, 2018 at The Resort in Texas City, TX. Barbara, a beautiful baby girl, was born April 23, 1948 in Galveston to Calvin and Mary Etta Long. Barbara was raised in Galveston County where she was educated in La Marque public school system Graduated from Lincoln High School and College of the Mainland she received a License in Vocational Nursing.
Barbara retired after many years of service doing what she loved caring for other at Mainland Center Hospital. Barbara accepted Christ at an early age and was baptized at Rising Star Missionary Baptist in Texas City under the leadership of Pastor D. N. Benford. Barbara later united with Progressive Missionary Baptist Church under the leadership of Pastor Johnathan Steele in Texas City where she was a faithful member of the senior choir and a mission sister. Barbara better known as Aunt Bobby loved trail riding and was an active member of M & D trail riding club until her health failed.
She is preceded in death by her parents Calvin Long Jr and Mary Etta Johnson Long; Two brothers Eddie Long Sr. and Alfred Curtis Long.
Barbara leaves to cherish her memories: Two sisters: Mary Frances Brown of West Texas City, Faydine Boykins of West Texas City and One brother John L. Long of West Texas City. Two devoted nieces Gwendolyn Garrett (John) and Vel Long-Walkins (Darryl). A host of Nieces, Nephews, and Friends.
The family would like to thank Ashley Guzman her nurse with Heart to Heart Hospice Team. The Resort staff in Texas City and M & D Social and Trail Riding club.
There will be a public visitation held on Friday, May 4, 2018 at 10am followed by a service at 11 a.m. both events will be held at Progressive Baptist Church located at 320 S. Bell Drive, Texas City, Texas, 77591.
Services have been entrusted to Bay Area Funeral Directors. 409-933-4300.
