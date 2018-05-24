Allan Christian Anderson died peacefully at home in Dickinson, Texas, in the arms of his beloved wife Maxine Riley on May 1, 2018, at the age of 94.
Allan grew up on a farm in Cumberland County, Virginia, graduated from Hampden Sydney College magma cum laude in 1946, then went on to graduate work in agriculture at what is now Virginia Tech. He went to Union Theological Seminary, graduating in 1949. He married Carmen Fulton Hayes of Lakeland, Florida, who was a Director of Christian Education with the Presbyterian Church. As a team, Allan and Carmen ministered to Presbyterian churches in Virginia, Arkansas, Tennessee, and Texas. The last pastorship was at First Presbyterian Church of Texas City, Texas, where Allan served for 21 years. After retirement, he and Carmen did interim pastorships and ministry in numerous churches in south Texas, two of note being at First Presbyterian Church of Bay City, Texas, and First Presbyterian at Dickinson, Texas. He and Carmen were married for 56 years until her death in 2001, and raised four children.
Allan was a chaplain in the National Guard for 27 years, going through "Jump School" at the age of 40 in order to join an airborne division; he retired with the rank of Lt. Colonel.
He also kept close ties with his family farm in Virginia, restoring several old buildings by the 1735 farmhouse and planting pines on his portion.
Allan was known for building strong congregations, for his pastoral care, and for his support for social justice. In Memphis, he supported the sanitation workers’ strike prior to Martin Luther King's shooting in 1968. After the shooting, he preached a sermon against racism that led to a loss of membership from the church and personal threats against his family and home, but also resulted in deep friendships with those who supported his position. With Carmen, he sponsored about 200 Vietnamese for resettlement in the Texas City area.
As a widower at the age of 82, Allan met widow Maxine Riley at the church in Dickinson and married her in 2007. They had a loving and happy life in Dickinson.
Allan is survived by his wife Maxine Riley; his sister Jane Clark of Farmville, Virginia; his children Anne Anderson of Acton, Massachusetts, Margaret Amada of El Paso, Texas, Molly Anderson of Middlebury, Vermont, John Anderson of Austin, Texas; and five grandchildren.
Memorial Services will be held 10:00 a.m. Saturday, June 30, at 2021 29th St N. in Texas City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.