Tina Louise Price
Tina Louise Price, of Clear Lake Shores, passed away on Sunday, April 15, 2018 in Houston, Texas at the age of 67. Arrangements are with Crowder Funeral Home in League City, (281) 332-2727.
Mary Guidry Temple
Mary Guidry Temple, 80, passed away on April 12, 2018 at her residence surrounded by her family. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the professional care of Wynn Funeral Home (409)621-1677.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.