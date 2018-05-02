Mary Lou Pettaway-Burke

February 18, 1949 — April 23, 2018
Services will be held on Friday, May 4, 2018 at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home, 1201 23rd St., Galveston. The viewing will begin at 12 p.m. with the funeral service to follow at 2 p.m.
