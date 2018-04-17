Julia Lloyd Oliver, age 95 of Santa Fe, Texas passed away Monday, April 16, 2018 in Webster, Texas.
Julia was born in Century, Florida May 8, 1922 and was a longtime resident of Galveston County. She grew up in Galveston graduating from Galveston Ball and would later move to La Marque, Texas to live and raise her family. Julia was an active member of the First Baptist Church of La Marque for 43 years and worked in the advertising department of the Galveston Daily News for over 20 years. She was active in the T.C. - L.M. Chamber of Commerce where she would serve as the first woman president of the Chamber and would also be recognized as the Business Woman of the Year in 1986. After the passing of her husband Louis in 1996 Julia moved to Santa Fe and became a member of Arcadia First Baptist Church. Julia loved her family and will be dearly missed.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Louis C. Oliver; son, Louis "Sonny Man" Oliver Jr.; daughter, Judy Hogan; parents, Bernard and Clara Lloyd Sr.; sisters, Melba Cox and Clara Ann Snider; brother, Bernard Lloyd Jr.
Julia is survived by her daughters, Nancy Scott and husband Chuck, Ellen Nunez and husband Tim; son in law, Jim Hogan; brother, Tom Lloyd and wife Leona; 7 grandchildren, Jimmy Hogan, John Hogan, Kevin Scott, Jame Crowder, Mark Crowder, Cory Scott and Lori Murdock ; 14 great grandchildren; along with numerous other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held Thursday, April 19, 2018 from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at Scott Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, April 20, 2018 Arcadia First Baptist Church (14828 Hwy. 6 Santa Fe, Texas 77517). Interment will follow at Oleander Cemetery in Galveston, Texas.
In lieu of flowers memorials can be made in Julia's honor to the Lottie Moon Christmas Offering or to the Arcadia First Baptist Church Building Fund.
Arrangements under the direction of the Scott Family, 1421 East Hwy 6, Alvin, Texas 77511. (281) 585-1000 www.scottfuneralhome.net
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.