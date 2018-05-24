October 10, 1958 — May 21, 2018
John Michael Salazar, 59 years old, died suddenly at home on May 21, 2018. He was employed for many years as a cement mason, was known as a "Jack of all Trades" and was always willing to lend a helping hand.
Johnny loved attending car shows with his dad and the 63 Chrysler. He especially enjoyed tinkering with old trucks, fishing and hunting. His favorite time of year was deer hunting with Sonny and Buster Manis. His two Chihuahua's Hemi and Diesel were his constant companions and were often seen on his shoulders for their daily truck ride.
Per his wishes he will be cremated and his ashes will be spread at his favorite hunting ground at a later date.
His family invites you to join us for a Memorial Service Saturday, May 26 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary of the Miraculous Medal Catholic Church 1604 9th Avenue North Texas city, Texas 77590. Please join us for a luncheon at Ponzini Family Life Center directly after the memorial.
He was preceded in death by his mother Elvira C. Salazar and brother, Paul Anthony Salazar (Paco).
Left to mourn his passing: His son, Nathan Allen Salazar, Father John Y. Salazar and his siblings: Anna Perez (Manuel) Renee Salazar, Adela Salazar, Albert Salazar, Rebecca Garcia, Carlos Salazar and Mona Salazar. His uncles and cousins Fabian Salazar (Sarah, Fabian and Frank) Paul "Chief' Salazar (Heath) and Aunt & Godmother Patty Munich (Mike and Mark) and numerous nieces and nephews who he loved dearly.
