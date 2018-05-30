John David Seidensticker, 80, entered Heaven on May 25, 2018 at home with his loving wife by his side. John was born on January 3, 1938, in Comfort, Texas, to Kurt and Irma Marquardt Seidensticker and was preceded in death by his parents as well as a brother, Robert Seidensticker.
He is survived by wife Cynthia (Cindy), brother Edward (Jackie) Seidensticker and sister-in-law Genevieve Seidensticker, sons Alan (Elizabeth), Stephen (Susan), and daughter Kelly Taylor, grandchildren Ben, Will (Jess), Sean, Jack, Aiden and Evelyn Seidensticker and Jamie Taylor, great grandson Lathan and a great granddaughter Avery Ellen due in September, as well as many nephews and nieces.
John attended school grades 1-8 in a 1 room school house in Waring, Texas, and grades 9-12 in Comfort, Texas, graduating in 1956 from Comfort High School. He then attended Howard Payne University for 2 years and graduated from Baylor University in 1960 with a degree in History and Education. He did student teaching at Waco High School and was hired to teach there 1960-1961 prior to his joining the Peace Corps group 1961-1963 where he served in the Philippines helping local educators with English and establishing elementary science programs. His group was the second group to land in 1961.
He taught at San Antonio’s Highlands High School 1963-1967 while earning his Masters Degree in Guidance and Counseling from Trinity University. He then came to Webster Intermediate in 1967 and served as Counselor until 1972 and after earning his Administration Certification, also from Trinity University, served as Assistance Principal 1972-1982 and Principal 1982-1997. He went to the new Space Center Intermediate School as Assistant Principal in 1997 and retired from Clear Creek Independent School District in 1998. He substituted in the district for 2 years and taught for 5 years at Pine Drive Christian School before officially retiring in 2008.
John was saved at age 9 and baptized into the Waring Baptist Church in the Guadalupe River. He and his family have been part of Nassau Bay Baptist Church since November 1968. He taught Sunday School in the areas of kindergarten, 6th grade and high school and served as Training Union Director and with the AWANA Club. He is a Life Deacon at NBBC. He has also been part of the Clear Lake Gideons’ Chapter.
Five years ago John received a diagnosis of colon cancer and has lived life to the fullest during the time of many treatment regimens with his wife Cindy by his side as helpmate and caregiver.
John’s memorial service will be at Nassau Bay Baptist Church in Nassau Bay, Texas, on June 1, 2018 with visitation at 1:00 p.m. with service following at 2:00 p.m.
There will be a funeral at Comfort Baptist Church, Comfort, TX 78036 on June 8, 2018. The viewing and visitation will start at 10:00 a.m. followed by the funeral service at 11:00 a.m.
He will be laid to rest in Comfort Cemetery, Comfort, Texas, under direction of Schaetter Funeral Home on immediately after the services and then a reception will be held at the church.
The family of John Seidensticker would like to thank A*Med Hospice and the CC nurses from A*Med for their wonderful tender care.
In lieu of flowers John requested memorials be given to one of the following: 1. Child Evangelism Fellowship , PO. Box 348, Warrenton, MO 63383
2. Nassau Bay Baptist Church, 18131 Nassau Bay Drive, Houston TX 77058
3. Gideons Clear Lake Chapter P.O. Box 890592
Arrangements are by the Schaetter Funeral Home.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent at www.schaetter.com.
