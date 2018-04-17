David Randall Wheeler "Randy”, 93, of Dickinson, TX, passed away Saturday April 14, 2018, peacefully in his home surrounded by his loving Family.
Randy was born on November 24, 1924 to his Father David Frances Wheeler and his Mother Hannah Lee Wheeler in Ashburn, Missouri.
Randy is preceded in death by his parents David and Hannah Wheeler, his son David L. Wheeler, his Daughter Diana Erwin, his grandson Isaac Sloan and multiple brothers and sisters.
Randy is survived by his Loving Wife Mary Wheeler of 53 years. Daughter Susan Sloan and her Husband Gary Sloan, Son Kennith Wheeler and his Wife Cynthia Wheeler. Grandchildren Keith Erwin and his Wife Sarah Erwin, Brittanie Pate, Hannah Wheeler and her fiancée David Mathews, Shaina Erwin, Georgia Simon and MaKenna Wheeler. Great-Grandchildren, Dominic, Bailee, Paislee, Malachi and Winter.
Randy enjoyed spending his time with his Family. He loved to Fish and enjoyed building things.
His Grandchildren were his world. He will be forever in our hearts and missed so much.
Have a Great time Fishing in Heaven, We Love you, Dad and Grandpa, you did an amazing job making sure everyone was always taken care of.
Funeral Service will be held Thursday, April 19, 2018 at West Bay Assembly of God, 3607 FM 646 Rd E, Dickinson, TX 77539. Followed by burial service at Hayes Grace Memorial Park, 10708 Hwy 6, Hitchcock, TX 77563 then returning to West Bay for Fellowship.
