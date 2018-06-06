Please join the family of Mrs. Dorothy E. Fletcher Scott on Friday, June 8, 2018, as they celebrate the life of the matriarch of their family at Mount Zion Baptist Church, 324 4th Ave N in Texas City.
Visitation will begin at 11:00 a.m. followed by services at 1:00 p.m., Pastor Robert Maxey, officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Park East Cemetery in Webster.
Left to cherish memories of her life is her beloved family and many friends.
